Fairfield Bush & CO. Acquires Shares of 29,100 FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREY. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in FREYR Battery by 653.2% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in FREYR Battery by 158.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in FREYR Battery in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

FREYR Battery Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FREY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.71. 384,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,640. FREYR Battery has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.16 and a current ratio of 8.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.60.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. Analysts forecast that FREYR Battery will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.