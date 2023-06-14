Fairfield Bush & CO. Has $1.96 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up 1.3% of Fairfield Bush & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ASML by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

ASML traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $738.36. The stock had a trading volume of 203,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,548. The company has a market cap of $291.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $671.22 and a 200 day moving average of $641.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.24. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $747.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.72. ASML had a return on equity of 79.79% and a net margin of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.27.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.