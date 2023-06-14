Fairfield Bush & CO. Has $401,000 Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Fairfield Bush & CO. decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BX. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on BX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blackstone Price Performance

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 57,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $299,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,071,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,623,406.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 27,082 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.11 per share, with a total value of $1,275,833.02. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,183.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 57,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $299,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 21,071,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,623,406.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,022,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,118,535 and have sold 430,100 shares valued at $17,880,183. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.29. The stock had a trading volume of 477,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,686,369. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.49. The company has a market capitalization of $64.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $110.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

