Fairfield Bush & CO. Has $5.19 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fairfield Bush & CO. lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 3.4% of Fairfield Bush & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Chevron Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $158.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,377,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,140,242. The firm has a market cap of $300.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

