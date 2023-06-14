Fairfield Bush & CO. Increases Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $19,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 296.3% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,395 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $9,226,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PXD. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.45. The stock had a trading volume of 497,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,586. The stock has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $274.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $3.34 dividend. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.72%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

