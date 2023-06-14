Fairfield Bush & CO. Raises Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.75. 1,246,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,660,112. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.53.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

