Fairfield Bush & CO. Reduces Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Fairfield Bush & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for 1.5% of Fairfield Bush & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,389,441. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.35 and its 200-day moving average is $98.46. The firm has a market cap of $145.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

