Fairfield Bush & CO. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fairfield Bush & CO. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Arkos Global Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,420,000 after acquiring an additional 57,604 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.32. 204,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,441. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $272.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.