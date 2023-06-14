Fairfield Bush & CO. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fairfield Bush & CO. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Arkos Global Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,420,000 after acquiring an additional 57,604 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.32. 204,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,441. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $272.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
