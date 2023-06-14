Fairfield Bush & CO. Sells 700 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Fairfield Bush & CO. reduced its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in CSX were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in CSX by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 56,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in CSX by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,626,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,399,000 after purchasing an additional 32,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 209,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after buying an additional 52,042 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Citigroup raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens upped their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.92.

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.25. 2,895,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,086,879. The company has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $34.71.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

