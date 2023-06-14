Fairholme Capital Management LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Fairholme Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up approximately 0.7% of Fairholme Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fairholme Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6,830.9% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 568,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,706,000 after buying an additional 560,132 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,836,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,562,000 after buying an additional 1,319,502 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citigroup Stock Up 0.7 %

Several research firms have issued reports on C. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.79.

NYSE:C traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.04. 2,860,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,913,820. The firm has a market cap of $95.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

