Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Holdings Lessened by Armor Advisors L.L.C.

Armor Advisors L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,289 shares during the quarter. Ferguson accounts for about 9.0% of Armor Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Armor Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $24,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ferguson by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Ferguson by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Ferguson by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Ferguson by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FERG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $159.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6,063.10.

NASDAQ FERG opened at $148.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.62. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $99.16 and a one year high of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Ferguson had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.37%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

