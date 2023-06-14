FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Trading Down 5.3%

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.62 and last traded at $16.63. Approximately 362,156 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 959,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FibroGen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FibroGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

FibroGen Trading Down 5.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 879.75% and a negative net margin of 264.63%. The firm had revenue of $36.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thane Wettig sold 1,758 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $29,956.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,170.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Eisner sold 9,182 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $172,437.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,117,367.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,795 shares of company stock worth $874,460 in the last three months. 2.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FibroGen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in FibroGen by 45.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in FibroGen by 231.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Featured Stories

