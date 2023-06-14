Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Acquires 1,832,561 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,687,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,832,561 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $130,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,150 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3,812.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,636,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,538,000 after buying an additional 1,595,116 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 306.4% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,944,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,665 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,881,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,245,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,727,000 after buying an additional 1,178,744 shares in the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

PHG stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.15. The stock had a trading volume of 312,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,044. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $22.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.44.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.9387 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PHG. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.79.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.