Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Buys 214,307 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,921,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,307 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned 1.58% of Donaldson worth $113,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Donaldson news, Director Christopher M. Hilger bought 3,186 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,953.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,046.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Donaldson Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DCI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

NYSE DCI traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.35. 58,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,698. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.53 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 32.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 33.67%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

