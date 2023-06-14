Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Has $197.92 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,959,988 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 495,624 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up approximately 2.0% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned approximately 0.36% of Micron Technology worth $197,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Micron Technology by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MU. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,356,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,473,596. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.46. The firm has a market cap of $74.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 1.39. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,183,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,320. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

