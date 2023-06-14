Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Has $212.26 Million Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI reduced its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,398,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 292,251 shares during the period. Northern Trust comprises about 2.2% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned 1.15% of Northern Trust worth $212,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 147,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after buying an additional 18,265 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Northern Trust by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 60,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Northern Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,289,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,376,000 after buying an additional 41,016 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 8,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Northern Trust by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.46.

Northern Trust Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ NTRS traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.74. 148,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,428. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.54 and a fifty-two week high of $104.57.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.02%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

