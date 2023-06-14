Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Has $264.41 Million Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI cut its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,122,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 107,604 shares during the period. Carlisle Companies comprises 2.7% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $264,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,315,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,490,437,000 after buying an additional 100,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,334,940,000 after acquiring an additional 363,372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,079,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $583,126,000 after acquiring an additional 167,704 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,161,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $273,758,000 after purchasing an additional 60,682 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 708,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $166,730,000 after purchasing an additional 32,070 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CSL stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $238.19. 44,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,022. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.05). Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CSL. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.67.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.