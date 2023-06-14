Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Has $386.38 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI reduced its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,640,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 602,227 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for about 3.9% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned approximately 0.26% of Charles Schwab worth $386,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Charles Schwab by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after buying an additional 32,653 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 325,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 36,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.10. 4,292,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,242,859. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.86. The stock has a market cap of $97.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. Bank of America dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Goldfarb acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.37 per share, with a total value of $233,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,982.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $883,760. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

