Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Lowers Stock Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI reduced its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 552,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,975 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned approximately 2.37% of LGI Homes worth $51,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in LGI Homes by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in LGI Homes by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in LGI Homes by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LGIH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

LGIH traded down $1.50 on Wednesday, reaching $131.40. 57,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,849. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.71. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.73 and a twelve month high of $134.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.54 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 12.24%. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

