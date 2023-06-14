Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Takes Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,320,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,135,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,607,000 after buying an additional 114,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 656,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,348,000 after buying an additional 25,160 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 574,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,702,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IWV traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,707. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $201.82 and a 52 week high of $250.78.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.