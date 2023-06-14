Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Trims Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI reduced its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 622,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,613 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $78,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AIT traded down $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,060. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.14. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $149.42.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 26.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on AIT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $160.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 1,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $215,166.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,563 shares in the company, valued at $41,156,355.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.