Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Short Interest Update

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

Shares of FWAC stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $11.50. 1,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,679. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $12.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWAC. Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 534,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 254,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 54,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 536.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 101,155 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 738,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on real estate technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

