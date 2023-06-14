Financial Connections Group Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Financial Connections Group Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 379.7% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 255,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,136,000 after purchasing an additional 202,161 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,937,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,012.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 101,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 92,268 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 410.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 103,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,155,000 after acquiring an additional 83,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,189,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,535,000 after acquiring an additional 73,621 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $228.08. 27,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,282. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.97. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $237.97.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

