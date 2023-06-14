Financial Freedom LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Financial Freedom LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $94.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,963. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.95. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $95.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

