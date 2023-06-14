Financial Freedom LLC Invests $787,000 in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

BATS:PAVE traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.13. 867,562 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.95. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

