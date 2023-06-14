Financial Freedom LLC Makes New $1.99 Million Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of Financial Freedom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Forest Hill Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 75,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 134,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 54,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.19. 44,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,498. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.05 and a 200 day moving average of $161.52. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

