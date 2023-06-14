Financial Freedom LLC Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.59. The company had a trading volume of 926,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,875,171. The stock has a market cap of $137.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.19. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

