Financial Freedom LLC Purchases Shares of 130,467 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 130,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,112,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.8% of Financial Freedom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 21,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.57. 1,187,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,890,407. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.34. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.37 and a 1 year high of $82.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.251 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

