Financial Partners Group Inc Acquires 490 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up 0.9% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth $842,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 100,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2,686.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 256,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,618,000 after purchasing an additional 29,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of MOAT traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,195,996 shares. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.37 and its 200-day moving average is $71.15.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

