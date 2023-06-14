Financial Partners Group Inc Acquires Shares of 2,518 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,518 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Citigroup raised their price target on Adobe from $365.00 to $462.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Adobe from $385.00 to $485.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $439.83.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $480.35. 823,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,211,932. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $491.51. The company has a market cap of $220.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $383.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

