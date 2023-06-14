Financial Partners Group Inc Sells 1,564 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Financial Partners Group Inc decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $123.63. The company had a trading volume of 37,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $132.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.18 and a 200-day moving average of $124.83.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.