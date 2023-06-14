Financial Partners Group Inc Sells 2,134 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Financial Partners Group Inc lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $7,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,043,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,391,000 after purchasing an additional 234,789 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,777,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,464,000 after purchasing an additional 297,664 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 745,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2,936,431.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 646,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,425,000 after buying an additional 646,015 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 520,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,866,000 after buying an additional 45,720 shares during the period.

Shares of IFRA stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.38. 137,149 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.38.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

