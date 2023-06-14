Financial Survey: SCWorx (WORX) versus The Competition

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) is one of 29 public companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare SCWorx to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.
Volatility and Risk
SCWorx has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCWorx’s peers have a beta of 1.25, meaning that their average stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares SCWorx and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|SCWorx
|-40.49%
|-24.70%
|-17.58%
|SCWorx Competitors
|-138.22%
|-42.96%
|-21.67%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SCWorx and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|SCWorx
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|SCWorx Competitors
|161
|804
|1742
|51
|2.61
As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 22.70%. Given SCWorx’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SCWorx has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares SCWorx and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|SCWorx
|$4.04 million
|-$1.85 million
|-1.65
|SCWorx Competitors
|$4.65 billion
|$120.08 million
|20.45
SCWorx’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SCWorx. SCWorx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
SCWorx peers beat SCWorx on 6 of the 10 factors compared.
About SCWorx
SCWorx Corp. engages in the development of software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability, and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Receive News & Ratings for SCWorx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCWorx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.