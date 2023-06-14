Fine Capital Partners L.P. Has $546.54 Million Stock Holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Fine Capital Partners L.P. lowered its stake in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,326,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,505 shares during the quarter. Light & Wonder accounts for approximately 98.8% of Fine Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Fine Capital Partners L.P. owned approximately 9.96% of Light & Wonder worth $546,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNW. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,018,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,942,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at $527,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,686,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,144,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LNW traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $66.60. The stock had a trading volume of 10,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,298. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.10 and a 52-week high of $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.93 and a 200-day moving average of $61.42.

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $670.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.14 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 140.65% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LNW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.22.

In other Light & Wonder news, Director Jamie Odell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.90 per share, for a total transaction of $294,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $589,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

