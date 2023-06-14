FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,710 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $159.78. The company had a trading volume of 113,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,409. The firm has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $160.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.