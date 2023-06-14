FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,490 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,229,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774,013 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,138,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,519,000 after acquiring an additional 171,137 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,564,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,885,000 after acquiring an additional 179,216 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,733,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,915,000 after acquiring an additional 173,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,563,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,760 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE remained flat at $16.04 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 103,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,795. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $18.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.71.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

