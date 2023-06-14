FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 39.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

Amgen Stock Up 0.5 %

AMGN traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $223.02. 428,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,372,055. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.34. The company has a market cap of $119.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Company Profile



Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

