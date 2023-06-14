FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.95 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.34. 116,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,658. The company has a market cap of $68.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $272.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.25.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

