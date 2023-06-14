FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 163 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,645,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.51. 313,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,237. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.96. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $113.78. The company has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.