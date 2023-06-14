FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,377 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,886,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,527,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,496 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,147,605,000 after purchasing an additional 549,599 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,082,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,431 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,093,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $584,572,000 after acquiring an additional 432,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,867,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,181,000 after acquiring an additional 45,404 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $321,542.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,398.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $321,542.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,398.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,017 shares of company stock valued at $9,397,768 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.88. 3,327,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,415,901. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.62. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $54.17.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

