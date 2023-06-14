Fiona Murdoch Buys 600,000 Shares of Metro Mining Limited (ASX:MMI) Stock

Metro Mining Limited (ASX:MMI – Get Rating) insider Fiona Murdoch bought 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,000.00 ($8,108.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 314.77, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Metro Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and mining company in Australia and China. The company explores for coal and bauxite ores. Its flagship project is the Bauxite Hills Mine property covering an area of approximately 1,900 square kilometers located to the north of Weipa on Western Cape York.

