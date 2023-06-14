First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Decreases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,861,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,001,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,366,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,989,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,802,998,000 after acquiring an additional 928,929 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,222,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,112,247,000 after acquiring an additional 423,715 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Up 2.5 %

MDT traded up $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,426,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,133,900. The company has a market capitalization of $116.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.31.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 96.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

