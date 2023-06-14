First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Has $436,000 Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Depot Trading Up 0.1 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

NYSE:HD traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $300.48. The company had a trading volume of 331,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,041,558. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $293.02 and a 200 day moving average of $304.62. The company has a market cap of $302.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

