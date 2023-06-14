First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Has $568,000 Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. reduced its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after acquiring an additional 594,694 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,351,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,349,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 724,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,328,000 after buying an additional 195,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 406,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,290,000 after buying an additional 179,492 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,742. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $48.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.91.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

