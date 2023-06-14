First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Has $605,000 Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,421,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $951,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,058 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,032,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,354,000 after buying an additional 1,874,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,484,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,665,000 after buying an additional 1,790,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.28. 589,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,807,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.20 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

