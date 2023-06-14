First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Has $952,000 Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. trimmed its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 928.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.90. 103,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,557. The company has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $83.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.84 and its 200-day moving average is $77.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 18.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

