First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Makes New $3.94 Million Investment in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 135,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,000. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF comprises 2.7% of First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DBMF. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

DBMF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,498. The company has a market capitalization of $717.70 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average of $27.95. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $35.14.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

