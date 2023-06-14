First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Sells 750 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,005.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.95. 845,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,993. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.