First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Takes $1.56 Million Position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 49,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF accounts for 1.1% of First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCOW. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,297,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,672,000 after purchasing an additional 677,730 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,527,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,495,000 after buying an additional 868,553 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 587.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,461,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,684 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 350.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,089,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,137,000 after acquiring an additional 847,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,064,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,792,000 after acquiring an additional 115,225 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

BATS GCOW traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.58. 641,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.83.

About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

