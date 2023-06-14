First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Trims Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF makes up about 1.4% of First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. owned 0.47% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSSC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $758,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 378,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,478,000 after acquiring an additional 31,119 shares during the period.

GSSC traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.24. 1,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.61 and its 200 day moving average is $56.10. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $49.96 and a 52 week high of $61.68.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

